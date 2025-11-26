Left Menu

CAG's Ambitious Audit Initiative to Transform Ease of Living Assessment Across 101 Cities

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India plans a comprehensive audit across 101 cities to evaluate ease of living aspects such as housing and water supply. Launching in 2026-27, this initiative will use digital tools like AI for real-time data analysis. A new Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit supports this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:23 IST
CAG's Ambitious Audit Initiative to Transform Ease of Living Assessment Across 101 Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, revealed plans for a significant audit initiative targeting 101 cities to assess ease of living parameters like housing, mobility, and water supply starting in 2026-27.

This novel approach, continuing over three to four years, utilizes advanced digital tools and platforms, enhancing the precision and timeliness of audits. Facilities such as the Centre for Data Management and Analytics and the Centre of Excellence in Digital Audit of Revenue are integral to this process.

Murthy also announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) in Shimla, targeting enhanced capabilities in financial auditing, further supported by strategic partnerships with institutions like IIT Madras and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

 India
2
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

 India
3
Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

 Global
4
Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025