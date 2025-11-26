CAG's Ambitious Audit Initiative to Transform Ease of Living Assessment Across 101 Cities

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, revealed plans for a significant audit initiative targeting 101 cities to assess ease of living parameters like housing, mobility, and water supply starting in 2026-27.

This novel approach, continuing over three to four years, utilizes advanced digital tools and platforms, enhancing the precision and timeliness of audits. Facilities such as the Centre for Data Management and Analytics and the Centre of Excellence in Digital Audit of Revenue are integral to this process.

Murthy also announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) in Shimla, targeting enhanced capabilities in financial auditing, further supported by strategic partnerships with institutions like IIT Madras and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)