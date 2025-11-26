CAG's Ambitious Audit Initiative to Transform Ease of Living Assessment Across 101 Cities
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India plans a comprehensive audit across 101 cities to evaluate ease of living aspects such as housing and water supply. Launching in 2026-27, this initiative will use digital tools like AI for real-time data analysis. A new Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit supports this effort.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, revealed plans for a significant audit initiative targeting 101 cities to assess ease of living parameters like housing, mobility, and water supply starting in 2026-27.
This novel approach, continuing over three to four years, utilizes advanced digital tools and platforms, enhancing the precision and timeliness of audits. Facilities such as the Centre for Data Management and Analytics and the Centre of Excellence in Digital Audit of Revenue are integral to this process.
Murthy also announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) in Shimla, targeting enhanced capabilities in financial auditing, further supported by strategic partnerships with institutions like IIT Madras and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
