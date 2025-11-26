Left Menu

Mahindra Thar Owner Demands Apology from Haryana DGP Over 'Criminal Mindset' Remark

A Gurugram resident issued a legal notice to Haryana DGP O P Singh, requesting a public apology for his remarks suggesting Thar and bullet owners have a 'criminal mindset.' The statement, made during a press conference, sparked social media backlash, prompting calls for the DGP to retract his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mahindra Thar owner from Gurugram has issued a legal notice to Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, demanding a retraction and apology for comments allegedly suggesting that Thar and Bullet motorcycle owners possess a 'criminal mindset.'

During a recent press conference on road safety in Gurugram, the DGP reportedly made the contentious statements, sparking an online uproar. Vehicle owners and enthusiasts denounced the remarks, calling them a broad generalization.

The legal notice, sent by Sarvo Miter through his lawyer, criticizes the DGP's remarks as unfounded and damaging to the reputation of Thar owners. It warns of legal action if a retraction isn't made within 15 days. Attempts to contact the DGP for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

