Tamil Nadu BLOs Excel in Electoral Roll Revision
Over 2,400 Booth Level Officers in Tamil Nadu have achieved a 100% success rate in distributing, collecting, and digitizing enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, according to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. This recognition emphasizes the crucial role played by BLOs in maintaining electoral integrity.
Out of 68,467 BLOs, 2,448 officers have been recognized for their exceptional contribution to the electoral process. These officers have been praised for their dedication and accuracy in handling enumeration forms, with District Election Officers honoring their commitment.
Archana Patnaik emphasized the crucial role BLOs play in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls. The SIR initiative began on November 4 in Tamil Nadu, persisting despite opposition from the ruling DMK, showcasing the dedication to electoral transparency.
