Tamil Nadu BLOs Excel in Electoral Roll Revision

In an impressive achievement, over 2,400 Booth Level Officers in Tamil Nadu have completed their tasks with a 100% success rate. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik announced this success during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, highlighting the efficiency in form distribution and data digitization.

Out of 68,467 BLOs, 2,448 officers have been recognized for their exceptional contribution to the electoral process. These officers have been praised for their dedication and accuracy in handling enumeration forms, with District Election Officers honoring their commitment.

Archana Patnaik emphasized the crucial role BLOs play in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls. The SIR initiative began on November 4 in Tamil Nadu, persisting despite opposition from the ruling DMK, showcasing the dedication to electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)