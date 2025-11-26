UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasized the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) significant role in fortifying India's administrative systems. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Shatabdi Sammelan', Birla lauded the UPSC's achievements over its century-long journey as pivotal in the nation's democratic evolution.

Birla outlined the commission's journey, not only as a historical account but also as an essential narrative that underscores the UPSC's unique contributions to governance and public service delivery across India. He applauded the institution for instilling merit, transparency, and ethical values, inspiring countless young Indians towards public service.

As India aims for developed nation status by 2047, Birla noted the increasing importance of UPSC amid technological advances and societal changes. He praised the commission for setting governance benchmarks by modernizing its processes, ultimately enhancing democratic diversity and promoting talent from all backgrounds crucial for future growth.

