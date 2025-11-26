Left Menu

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the UPSC's pivotal role in strengthening India's administrative systems during its 100-year journey. Addressing the 'Shatabdi Sammelan', Birla emphasizes its contributions in governance, development, and public service. The institution inspires young Indians towards public service, crucial for future national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:31 IST
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasized the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) significant role in fortifying India's administrative systems. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Shatabdi Sammelan', Birla lauded the UPSC's achievements over its century-long journey as pivotal in the nation's democratic evolution.

Birla outlined the commission's journey, not only as a historical account but also as an essential narrative that underscores the UPSC's unique contributions to governance and public service delivery across India. He applauded the institution for instilling merit, transparency, and ethical values, inspiring countless young Indians towards public service.

As India aims for developed nation status by 2047, Birla noted the increasing importance of UPSC amid technological advances and societal changes. He praised the commission for setting governance benchmarks by modernizing its processes, ultimately enhancing democratic diversity and promoting talent from all backgrounds crucial for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
2
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
4
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025