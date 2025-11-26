Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Labour Codes and Policies

Central trade unions, farmers' groups, and power sector engineers held nationwide protests against four new labour codes, demanding withdrawal and policy reversal. The demonstrators oppose measures that undermine labour rights and farmers' interests, advocating for MSP, a loan waiver for farmers, and opposition to electricity sector privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:32 IST
Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Labour Codes and Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a coalition of central trade unions, the farmers' organization Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, and the All India Power Engineers Federation orchestrated widespread protests across India, demanding the repeal of four newly implemented labour codes.

The government, having recently notified these labour codes, is crafting a landscape of sweeping reforms, integrating universal social security for gig workers, mandated employee appointment letters, and enforcement of minimum wages along with timely payroll practices.

However, critics argue these codes diminish rights to strike, complicate union registration, ease de-recognition, obstruct conciliation, disband labour courts, and set up a tribunal that centralizes labour disputes. Such criticism is resonating nationwide as tens of thousands demonstrate in solidarity. Protesters have also opposed the privatization inherent in the Electricity Amendment Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
2
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
4
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025