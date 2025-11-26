Delhi Police Charges Self-Styled Godman in Student Harassment Case

The Delhi Police has charged self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, alongside four others, in a high-profile case involving the alleged sexual harassment of students at a private management institute in southwest Delhi.

A comprehensive 1,077-page chargesheet was officially submitted to the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, following a thorough investigation involving 43 witnesses. The police have cited several sections under the BNS in their charges against Saraswati.

Co-accused individuals, Bhawna Kapil, Shweta, Kajal Kapil, and Harish Singh Kapkoti, also face serious charges. The investigation incorporated crucial evidence, including digital materials and site inspections, revealing the extent of the alleged misconduct by the institute's former chancellor, Saraswati.