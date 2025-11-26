Left Menu

Massive Discrepancies Found in West Bengal's Voter Rolls

The Election Commission found that nearly 26 lakh voter names in West Bengal's rolls do not match the 2002 records. This mismatch was detected after digitizing forms for a mapping exercise with prior SIR data. Migrants and unmatched names face further verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:41 IST
Massive Discrepancies Found in West Bengal's Voter Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has uncovered significant discrepancies in West Bengal's voter rolls, with nearly 26 lakh voter names failing to match the 2002 records. An official confirmed this anomaly while comparing the latest electoral rolls against earlier SIR data compiled between 2002 and 2006.

The initiative has seen over six crore forms digitized as part of an ongoing SIR process, which matches current rolls with historical data. According to commission sources, the issue arises partly from voters or their families having migrated, necessitating detailed verification.

Cross-verification—termed 'mapping'—is set to continue, ensuring more comprehensive verification using records from other states. The Election Commission has emphasized the importance of accuracy, assuring that thorough verification will be conducted before altering any electoral list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India
2
Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

 Global
3
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025