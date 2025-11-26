Massive Discrepancies Found in West Bengal's Voter Rolls

The Election Commission of India has uncovered significant discrepancies in West Bengal's voter rolls, with nearly 26 lakh voter names failing to match the 2002 records. An official confirmed this anomaly while comparing the latest electoral rolls against earlier SIR data compiled between 2002 and 2006.

The initiative has seen over six crore forms digitized as part of an ongoing SIR process, which matches current rolls with historical data. According to commission sources, the issue arises partly from voters or their families having migrated, necessitating detailed verification.

Cross-verification—termed 'mapping'—is set to continue, ensuring more comprehensive verification using records from other states. The Election Commission has emphasized the importance of accuracy, assuring that thorough verification will be conducted before altering any electoral list.

(With inputs from agencies.)