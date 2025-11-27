Crisis Near the White House: National Guard Members Shot, Suspect Apprehended

Two National Guard members were shot near the White House on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown. President Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shootings on social media, indicating collaboration with local police to uncover more information. A suspect has been taken into custody, said Washington police.

Witness Stacey Walters reported hearing gunshots while in a nearby Uber, noting ensuing chaos as pedestrians fled. The Secret Service has not yet commented on the situation.