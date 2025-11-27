Crisis Near the White House: National Guard Members Shot, Suspect Apprehended
Two National Guard members were shot near the White House, causing a lockdown while President Trump was in Florida. A suspect was apprehended, and Homeland Security is investigating. Witnesses heard gunshots and saw people fleeing the scene. The White House and Secret Service have yet to comment.
Two National Guard members were shot near the White House on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown. President Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shootings on social media, indicating collaboration with local police to uncover more information. A suspect has been taken into custody, said Washington police.
Witness Stacey Walters reported hearing gunshots while in a nearby Uber, noting ensuing chaos as pedestrians fled. The Secret Service has not yet commented on the situation.
