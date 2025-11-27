Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National
The FAA grounded departures to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to a security issue, with a stop expected to last about an hour. The advisory coincides with a shooting incident near the White House affecting National Guard members, though a connection between the events wasn't established.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:04 IST
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary ground stop on flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, citing security concerns.
The halt, set to last about an hour, reportedly had a moderate chance of extension, though no further specifics were provided in the FAA's advisory.
This development coincides with an incident near the White House, where two National Guard members were shot. As of now, a connection between the two events has not been confirmed.
