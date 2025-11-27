Left Menu

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

The FAA grounded departures to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to a security issue, with a stop expected to last about an hour. The advisory coincides with a shooting incident near the White House affecting National Guard members, though a connection between the events wasn't established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:04 IST
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary ground stop on flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, citing security concerns.

The halt, set to last about an hour, reportedly had a moderate chance of extension, though no further specifics were provided in the FAA's advisory.

This development coincides with an incident near the White House, where two National Guard members were shot. As of now, a connection between the two events has not been confirmed.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025