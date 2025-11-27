In a bid to prevent the resurgence of militarism in Japan, China has urged the United States to exercise influence over its Pacific ally. The plea surfaced amid tensions ignited by remarks from Japan's top officials regarding Taiwan.

The appeal was highlighted in an editorial by the newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, coinciding with timely calls between Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Japan's Sanae Takaichi. Analysts have suggested that China seeks U.S intervention to calm regional hostilities.

The People's Daily, expressing Beijing's position, stressed the shared responsibilities of China and the U.S. to maintain post-war order and resist militaristic tendencies. Meanwhile, Japan's plans to enhance its military capabilities near Taiwan continue to provoke sharp criticism from China.

