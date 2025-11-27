Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed in Extortion Scheme
Police have arrested Deepak and Nitin Kumar for impersonating vigilance officers to extort money from a traffic cop in Gurugram. The duo, with a history of criminal activities, was caught after a complaint by the zonal officer. Both have confessed to similar crimes in the region.
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two individuals posing as vigilance officers, attempting to extort money from a traffic police officer in Gurugram.
The suspects, identified as Deepak from Charkhi Dadri and Nitin Kumar from Nepal, were apprehended following an FIR lodged by a traffic police zonal officer.
Police revealed that the duo demanded money from the officer, threatening him with a video. Both suspects have a history of criminal activities and have confessed to several similar offenses in the NCR region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
