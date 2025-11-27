Left Menu

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed in Extortion Scheme

Police have arrested Deepak and Nitin Kumar for impersonating vigilance officers to extort money from a traffic cop in Gurugram. The duo, with a history of criminal activities, was caught after a complaint by the zonal officer. Both have confessed to similar crimes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:39 IST
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed in Extortion Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two individuals posing as vigilance officers, attempting to extort money from a traffic police officer in Gurugram.

The suspects, identified as Deepak from Charkhi Dadri and Nitin Kumar from Nepal, were apprehended following an FIR lodged by a traffic police zonal officer.

Police revealed that the duo demanded money from the officer, threatening him with a video. Both suspects have a history of criminal activities and have confessed to several similar offenses in the NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

 India
2
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
3
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
4
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025