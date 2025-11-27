Desperate Search for Missing Couple in Sutlej River Tragedy

A search operation has been initiated following reports that a couple, Dhooni Chand and his wife Sonia, allegedly jumped into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The alarming incident has spurred police to launch a rescue mission on Thursday, fearing the worst for the missing duo.

According to police reports, the couple hailed from Batala in Mandi district but lived in the Anni area where Dhooni Chand worked at a local hair salon. Authorities received a distress call on Wednesday evening, prompting an urgent response from police, who were joined by scouts and local residents in the search.

As the investigation continues, officers remain determined to discover what led the couple to take such drastic measures. The ongoing search aims to provide answers to a community left in shock by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)