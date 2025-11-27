Left Menu

Desperate Search for Missing Couple in Sutlej River Tragedy

A search operation is underway in Kullu district after a couple allegedly jumped into the Sutlej river. Identified as Dhooni Chand and Sonia from Mandi district, they were residing in Anni where Dhooni Chand worked. Police and locals are engaged in a rescue mission, investigating the incident's motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:07 IST
Desperate Search for Missing Couple in Sutlej River Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A search operation has been initiated following reports that a couple, Dhooni Chand and his wife Sonia, allegedly jumped into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The alarming incident has spurred police to launch a rescue mission on Thursday, fearing the worst for the missing duo.

According to police reports, the couple hailed from Batala in Mandi district but lived in the Anni area where Dhooni Chand worked at a local hair salon. Authorities received a distress call on Wednesday evening, prompting an urgent response from police, who were joined by scouts and local residents in the search.

As the investigation continues, officers remain determined to discover what led the couple to take such drastic measures. The ongoing search aims to provide answers to a community left in shock by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
2

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
3
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
4
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025