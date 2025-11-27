ED Cracks Down on Alleged Bribery in Medical College Sanctions
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches across ten states related to bribery in granting academic sanctions to medical colleges. The investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from a CBI FIR alleging bribery involving National Medical Commission officials and manipulation of inspection parameters.
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of coordinated raids across ten states on Thursday as part of a money laundering investigation involving alleged bribery in the awarding of academic sanctions to certain medical colleges, according to officials.
Authorities are covering at least 15 locations, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Among the sites searched are medical college premises and those of private individuals, all being scrutinized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The investigation follows a June FIR by the CBI, which alleged that bribes were paid to government officials, including those at the National Medical Commission. The bribes were for disclosing confidential inspection data, enabling manipulations favoring certain medical colleges.
