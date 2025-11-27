Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on India-Myanmar Drug Trafficking Nexus

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches along the India-Myanmar border in a money laundering case linked to drug trafficking. The probe revealed financial connections between firms in Mizoram and Gujarat, and seized Rs 35 lakh cash. Deposits in narco-hawala operators' accounts totaled Rs 52.8 crore.

Updated: 27-11-2025 13:34 IST
  • India

In a landmark move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched its inaugural operations targeting drug trafficking-linked money laundering activities along the India-Myanmar border. This sweeping action, which also covered locations in Assam and Gujarat, resulted in the seizure of Rs 35 lakh in cash and several digital devices.

The extensive search, executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was based on a Mizoram Police FIR concerning the seizure of 4.72 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.41 crore. This marks a significant step in connecting financial networks across Mizoram, Gujarat, and Kolkata, intertwined with drug smugglers reliant on cross-border illicit trade.

Investigations revealed Maharashtra-based firms were transporting precursor chemicals to Mizoram, further smuggled into Myanmar through the "porous" border. These chemicals are critical for methamphetamine production. The ED uncovered Rs 52.8 crore deposits in bank accounts linked to narco-hawala operators, spurring intensified questioning during the ongoing raids.

