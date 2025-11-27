Delhi HC Grants Hearing Shift for Convicted Councillor's Furlough Plea

The Delhi High Court has granted the city government additional time to file its response to a plea from former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Khokhar, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeks furlough to rebuild social connections.

Presiding Judge Justice Ravinder Dudeja approved Khokhar's plea to reschedule the hearing from February 2026 to an earlier date. The court plans to address the matter on December 5, urging the city government and prison officials to provide their status reports before then.

The convict challenges a jail authority's decision to deny his furlough application, citing risks to public safety. He appeals for a temporary release of 21 days to reconnect with family and society. Khokhar, jailed for murder and rioting, contests the December 2018 ruling upholding his conviction.

