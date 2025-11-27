Left Menu

Tensions Mount as China Warns Japan Over Taiwan Stance

China warns Japan of a 'painful price' if it intervenes in Taiwan related matters. This follows Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan's coast, sparking diplomatic tensions. China's defense ministry asserts that resolving the Taiwan issue is solely a Chinese concern, while Taiwan insists on self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:02 IST
Tensions Mount as China Warns Japan Over Taiwan Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's defense ministry issued a stern warning to Japan on Thursday, stating that any interference in Taiwan-related issues would result in Japan paying a 'painful price.' This warning comes as Japan plans to deploy missiles on an island just 100 kilometers from Taiwan's coast.

The situation has escalated into one of the most significant diplomatic standoffs between the two countries in years, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could lead to military action from Japan. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that plans are moving ahead to station a missile unit on Yonaguni Island, located approximately 110 kilometers from Taiwan's eastern shore.

In response to this deployment, China's foreign and defense ministries have voiced strong opposition, declaring that Taiwan is a Chinese matter, irrelevant to Japan. The defense ministry criticized Japan for not reflecting on its colonial history in Taiwan and pursuing military interventions. Spokesperson Jiang Bin emphasized the People's Liberation Army's readiness to counter any intrusion, urging Japan to reconsider its military moves.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025