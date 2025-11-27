Tensions Mount as China Warns Japan Over Taiwan Stance

China's defense ministry issued a stern warning to Japan on Thursday, stating that any interference in Taiwan-related issues would result in Japan paying a 'painful price.' This warning comes as Japan plans to deploy missiles on an island just 100 kilometers from Taiwan's coast.

The situation has escalated into one of the most significant diplomatic standoffs between the two countries in years, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could lead to military action from Japan. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that plans are moving ahead to station a missile unit on Yonaguni Island, located approximately 110 kilometers from Taiwan's eastern shore.

In response to this deployment, China's foreign and defense ministries have voiced strong opposition, declaring that Taiwan is a Chinese matter, irrelevant to Japan. The defense ministry criticized Japan for not reflecting on its colonial history in Taiwan and pursuing military interventions. Spokesperson Jiang Bin emphasized the People's Liberation Army's readiness to counter any intrusion, urging Japan to reconsider its military moves.