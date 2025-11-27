Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Japan's plans to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island, close to Taiwan, have prompted a stern warning from China's defense ministry, which vowed that Tokyo would face 'painful consequences' for interference in the Taiwan issue.

This development comes as Japan and China experience their most severe diplomatic rift in years, heightened by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's assertion that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could elicit a military response from Japan. Remarkably, Japan is advancing its strategy to station a medium-range missile unit on the strategic island.

While Taiwan bolsters its defense budget, China's provocative military actions in the region continued. Taiwan criticizes Beijing's territorial ambitions, with tensions around the Taiwan Strait remaining a volatile flashpoint in Asia's geopolitical landscape.