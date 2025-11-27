Tragic End: Live-In Partner's Fatal Night in Delhi
A woman was allegedly murdered by her intoxicated live-in partner, Virendra, during a fight over money in Delhi. Virendra attempted to dispose of the body but was too inebriated to drive. Police found the woman's body in a car and arrested Virendra, who was asleep at their residence.
A 44-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her inebriated live-in partner during a dispute over money in their southwest Delhi home, police reported on Thursday.
The accused, Virendra (35), was reportedly so intoxicated that he failed to dispose of the woman's body, which he had placed in his car, before returning to the residence.
Authorities were alerted by a neighbor who discovered the body in the car the next morning. Virendra has been arrested, and police are searching for his alleged accomplices.
