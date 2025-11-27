Tragic End: Live-In Partner's Fatal Night in Delhi

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her inebriated live-in partner during a dispute over money in their southwest Delhi home, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, Virendra (35), was reportedly so intoxicated that he failed to dispose of the woman's body, which he had placed in his car, before returning to the residence.

Authorities were alerted by a neighbor who discovered the body in the car the next morning. Virendra has been arrested, and police are searching for his alleged accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)