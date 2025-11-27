Left Menu

Tragic End: Live-In Partner's Fatal Night in Delhi

A woman was allegedly murdered by her intoxicated live-in partner, Virendra, during a fight over money in Delhi. Virendra attempted to dispose of the body but was too inebriated to drive. Police found the woman's body in a car and arrested Virendra, who was asleep at their residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:13 IST
Tragic End: Live-In Partner's Fatal Night in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her inebriated live-in partner during a dispute over money in their southwest Delhi home, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, Virendra (35), was reportedly so intoxicated that he failed to dispose of the woman's body, which he had placed in his car, before returning to the residence.

Authorities were alerted by a neighbor who discovered the body in the car the next morning. Virendra has been arrested, and police are searching for his alleged accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025