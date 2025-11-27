Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Efforts

Authorities in the Bareilly division of Uttar Pradesh are launching a major initiative to identify and deport illegal immigrants residing in the region. The operation follows directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and involves setting up detention centers and collaborating with linguistic experts to verify identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:31 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, authorities are gearing up for a significant operation to identify and deport foreign nationals illegally staying in the region. This includes the districts of Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has instructed district magistrates to establish temporary detention facilities to house identified illegal immigrants until they are vetted and deported according to protocol. This action aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent orders to detain and repatriate illegal residents across Uttar Pradesh.

Suspicions are high that several Bangladesh nationals are working under assumed identities in local industries. Linguistic experts may be summoned to aid in identifying these individuals, and local Bengali speakers will assist in the verification process. Law enforcement, meanwhile, continues to execute checks and prosecute those holding counterfeit documents.

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

 India
2
Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

 Global
3
Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

 Poland
4
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025