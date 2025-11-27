Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Efforts

In western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, authorities are gearing up for a significant operation to identify and deport foreign nationals illegally staying in the region. This includes the districts of Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur, as confirmed by a senior official on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has instructed district magistrates to establish temporary detention facilities to house identified illegal immigrants until they are vetted and deported according to protocol. This action aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent orders to detain and repatriate illegal residents across Uttar Pradesh.

Suspicions are high that several Bangladesh nationals are working under assumed identities in local industries. Linguistic experts may be summoned to aid in identifying these individuals, and local Bengali speakers will assist in the verification process. Law enforcement, meanwhile, continues to execute checks and prosecute those holding counterfeit documents.