Left Menu

Banned Baloch Republican Army Members Sentenced to 31 Years

Two members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army have been sentenced to 31 years in jail by a Pakistani court. This follows the recovery of explosives and weapons from them. The Balochistan group is a militant organization previously led by Brahumdagh Bugti, now merged into the Baloch Nationalist Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:31 IST
Banned Baloch Republican Army Members Sentenced to 31 Years
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has sentenced two members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) to 31 years of imprisonment each, following their arrest with explosives in Punjab province.

Sadar and Nabi Dada, hailing from Rojhan, Balochistan, were tried at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sahiwal, where their convictions were secured on Wednesday.

The BRA, a militant group from Balochistan, was banned in 2010 and was led by Brahumdagh Bugti until its merger into the Baloch Nationalist Army in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025