Banned Baloch Republican Army Members Sentenced to 31 Years
Two members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army have been sentenced to 31 years in jail by a Pakistani court. This follows the recovery of explosives and weapons from them. The Balochistan group is a militant organization previously led by Brahumdagh Bugti, now merged into the Baloch Nationalist Army.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:31 IST
Pakistan
A Pakistani court has sentenced two members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) to 31 years of imprisonment each, following their arrest with explosives in Punjab province.
Sadar and Nabi Dada, hailing from Rojhan, Balochistan, were tried at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sahiwal, where their convictions were secured on Wednesday.
The BRA, a militant group from Balochistan, was banned in 2010 and was led by Brahumdagh Bugti until its merger into the Baloch Nationalist Army in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
