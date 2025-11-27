France Reinstates Voluntary Military Service for Youth
France is set to launch a voluntary military service program for 18- to 19-year-olds next summer. This initiative was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to instill a sense of civic duty and provide valuable life skills to young citizens.
France is planning to reintroduce a voluntary military service program, set to begin next summer, the country's President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.
This initiative will target individuals aged 18 and 19, offering them a chance to engage in civic and military duties.
The program is expected to provide young people with essential life skills and foster a sense of civic responsibility, according to Macron.
