Left Menu

France Reinstates Voluntary Military Service for Youth

France is set to launch a voluntary military service program for 18- to 19-year-olds next summer. This initiative was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to instill a sense of civic duty and provide valuable life skills to young citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:38 IST
France Reinstates Voluntary Military Service for Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is planning to reintroduce a voluntary military service program, set to begin next summer, the country's President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

This initiative will target individuals aged 18 and 19, offering them a chance to engage in civic and military duties.

The program is expected to provide young people with essential life skills and foster a sense of civic responsibility, according to Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025