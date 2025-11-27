Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case
The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court that fined a police officer for a flawed investigation in a kidnapping and murder case. The officer challenged the ruling, claiming prejudice and lack of due process.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has intervened in a controversial case by staying the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to impose a fine on a police officer over an allegedly misguided investigation in a kidnapping and murder case.
A bench, comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and P B Varale, examined the plea by Inspector Chain Singh Uikey. The officer challenged the high court's dismissal of a death sentence for a man wrongly convicted of kidnapping and murdering two girls, arguing the investigative process was labeled as malicious without giving him a fair opportunity to defend himself.
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the MP Police on this matter. They ruled that the high court's imposition of a fine and adverse remarks in its judgment would remain suspended until a further order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
