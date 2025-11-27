Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court that fined a police officer for a flawed investigation in a kidnapping and murder case. The officer challenged the ruling, claiming prejudice and lack of due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:17 IST
Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in a controversial case by staying the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to impose a fine on a police officer over an allegedly misguided investigation in a kidnapping and murder case.

A bench, comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and P B Varale, examined the plea by Inspector Chain Singh Uikey. The officer challenged the high court's dismissal of a death sentence for a man wrongly convicted of kidnapping and murdering two girls, arguing the investigative process was labeled as malicious without giving him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the MP Police on this matter. They ruled that the high court's imposition of a fine and adverse remarks in its judgment would remain suspended until a further order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

 Global
2
Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

 India
3
Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

 Turkey
4
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025