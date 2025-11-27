Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

The Gujarat government's three-day conclave, known as 'Chintan Shibir', is underway in Dharampur town, Valsad district. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with ministers and IAS officers, participates in this event.

Now in its 12th edition, the conclave operates under the theme 'Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf', which translates to 'collective thinking to collective development'. This session emphasizes a more sensitive, technology-driven, and transparent governance.

Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he led the state in 2003, the conclave continues to act as a strategic forum to discuss and plan future state development. This year's session is taking place at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur with 240 senior government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)