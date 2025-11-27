Left Menu

Dramatic Road Rage Altercation Captured on Camera in Saharanpur

A road-rage incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, involving a biker and car occupants was captured on video. The altercation led to the biker being dragged on the car's bonnet for 500 meters. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:55 IST
A shocking road-rage incident in Saharanpur has gone viral, as video footage shows a biker being assaulted and dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 500 meters.

The altercation, which occurred on Nagal–Tapri Road, began when the biker allegedly insulted the car, igniting the occupants' ire.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify those responsible, pledging to file charges and enforce strict legal action against the culprits to bring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

