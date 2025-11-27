Dramatic Road Rage Altercation Captured on Camera in Saharanpur

A shocking road-rage incident in Saharanpur has gone viral, as video footage shows a biker being assaulted and dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 500 meters.

The altercation, which occurred on Nagal–Tapri Road, began when the biker allegedly insulted the car, igniting the occupants' ire.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify those responsible, pledging to file charges and enforce strict legal action against the culprits to bring justice.

