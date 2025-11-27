India and Indonesia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions

On Thursday, India and Indonesia underscored the necessity of a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific in light of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

In comprehensive talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, where they decided to establish a joint defence industry cooperation committee to bolster collaboration in military technology transfer and supply chains.

The two nations, recognizing India's prowess in submarine development, agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime security and peace efforts, reiterating their commitments to the Indo-Pacific's stability and prosperity.

