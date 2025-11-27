Left Menu

India and Indonesia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions

India and Indonesia emphasized the significance of a free Indo-Pacific amidst China's growing influence. The countries agreed on joint defence initiatives, focusing on military technology and supply-chain collaborations. Their commitment extends to maritime security and peace in Palestine, with plans for future exchanges and cooperation in various sectors.

On Thursday, India and Indonesia underscored the necessity of a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific in light of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

In comprehensive talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, where they decided to establish a joint defence industry cooperation committee to bolster collaboration in military technology transfer and supply chains.

The two nations, recognizing India's prowess in submarine development, agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime security and peace efforts, reiterating their commitments to the Indo-Pacific's stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

