India and Indonesia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions
India and Indonesia emphasized the significance of a free Indo-Pacific amidst China's growing influence. The countries agreed on joint defence initiatives, focusing on military technology and supply-chain collaborations. Their commitment extends to maritime security and peace in Palestine, with plans for future exchanges and cooperation in various sectors.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, India and Indonesia underscored the necessity of a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific in light of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
In comprehensive talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, where they decided to establish a joint defence industry cooperation committee to bolster collaboration in military technology transfer and supply chains.
The two nations, recognizing India's prowess in submarine development, agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime security and peace efforts, reiterating their commitments to the Indo-Pacific's stability and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indonesia
- Indo-Pacific
- defence
- China
- technology
- maritime
- peace
- security
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Milind Soman Lauds ARTIQA Launch: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Technology
LipidVerse 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Lipid Nanotechnology
Turkish Opposition to Cyprus-Lebanon Maritime Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
China Taiping Insurance Shares Plunge Amid Hong Kong Fire Crisis
ADB Approves $142M Loan to Boost Climate Resilience, Wetlands in Fujian, China