Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lauded Pope Leo's perspective on the Palestinian issue during the Pope's visit to Ankara. Erdogan appreciated the Pope's emphasis on peace and diplomacy, particularly concerning the Ukraine conflict, viewing the visit as a beacon of hope in turbulent times.
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his admiration for Pope Leo's insightful approach to the Palestinian situation during their meeting in Ankara.
The discussions unfolded at the presidential library, marking the Pope's inaugural trip abroad, with Erdogan valuing his calls for peace and diplomatic dialogue amid the ongoing Ukraine war.
Erdogan hopes that Pope Leo's visit and perspectives will contribute positively to global humanity during these uncertain times.
