Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his admiration for Pope Leo's insightful approach to the Palestinian situation during their meeting in Ankara.

The discussions unfolded at the presidential library, marking the Pope's inaugural trip abroad, with Erdogan valuing his calls for peace and diplomatic dialogue amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Erdogan hopes that Pope Leo's visit and perspectives will contribute positively to global humanity during these uncertain times.