Left Menu

Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lauded Pope Leo's perspective on the Palestinian issue during the Pope's visit to Ankara. Erdogan appreciated the Pope's emphasis on peace and diplomacy, particularly concerning the Ukraine conflict, viewing the visit as a beacon of hope in turbulent times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:52 IST
Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit
Pope Leo
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his admiration for Pope Leo's insightful approach to the Palestinian situation during their meeting in Ankara.

The discussions unfolded at the presidential library, marking the Pope's inaugural trip abroad, with Erdogan valuing his calls for peace and diplomatic dialogue amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Erdogan hopes that Pope Leo's visit and perspectives will contribute positively to global humanity during these uncertain times.

TRENDING

1
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
2
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India
3
Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls

Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readabl...

 India
4
MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025