Supreme Court Deliberates on Mineral Taxation Rights

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday its intent to decide on listing pleas from various mineral-rich states regarding a tax levy on mineral rights. This step follows a landmark ruling by a nine-judge bench, which determined that states possess the legislative authority to impose taxes on mineral rights, not the central government.

On July 25, 2024, the Supreme Court's ruling dealt a major blow to the Centre, declaring Parliament lacked the legislative power to tax mineral rights under Entry 54 of List I. This verdict, encouraging for mineral-rich states, ensured significant revenue boosts from royalties, previously not classified as taxes.

The central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has challenged the ruling with a curative petition and awaits its adjudication. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, intends to analyze records before making a final call, acknowledging the potential outcome's impact on future litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)