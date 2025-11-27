Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claims TMC MLA Humayun Kabir is inciting unrest in Murshidabad by promising to build a 'Babri Masjid'. Adhikari demands investigation into Kabir's potential recent visit to Bangladesh amidst the district's communal tensions. He criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations have surfaced against TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for attempting to incite unrest in Murshidabad by pledging to construct a 'Babri Masjid'. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has called on central agencies to probe into Kabir's suspected recent visit to Bangladesh.

Addressing reporters in Nandigram, Adhikari highlighted the ongoing communal tensions in Murshidabad, which have escalated following riots triggered by the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests earlier this year. He accused Kabir of reigniting unrest with his mosque announcement set for December 6, arguing that it violates constitutional and Supreme Court directives.

Expressing concerns over potential external influences, Adhikari also criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging rampant chaos and illegal activities across West Bengal, pointing to recent violent incidents as evidence of the state's deteriorating law and order under her leadership.

