Shravasti District Rewards Diligent BLOs for Voter Digitisation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:08 IST
Shravasti district administration has announced rewards for booth-level officers (BLOs) who successfully complete voter digitisation tasks by the deadlines stipulated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official revealed on Thursday.

District Magistrate Ashwini Kumar Pandey informed PTI that BLOs achieving 100% digitisation by November 27 will be recognized publicly with certificates. Additionally, they and their families will be invited for a complimentary visit to the Mangrove Fresh Water Safari and Eco-Tourism Centre in Bhinga, accompanied by accommodation at a government guest house and meals at a hotel.

The district comprises the Bhinga and Shravasti assembly constituencies, and the revision includes two deadlines—November 15 and November 27—to ensure timely completion. Between November 10 and 15, authorities identified 50 personnel who had not initiated or were slowly progressing with the task, leading to actions such as suspensions and notices. Progress has since improved, with some nearing task completion. Similar accountability measures were observed across Uttar Pradesh, with police cases and suspensions reported in Noida and Bahraich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

