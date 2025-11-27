AI-Driven Railway Pass Scam Exposed in Mumbai

A sales manager and her engineer husband are under investigation for using artificial intelligence to forge a season pass for Mumbai's local rail network, according to police reports.

The alleged scam was uncovered on November 26 during a routine ticket check on an AC train traveling from Kalyan to Dadar. The woman, Gudiya Omkar Sharma, was unable to verify her pass via the official railway app, leading the ticket officer to suspect fraud.

Her husband Omkar Sharma later admitted to utilizing his coding skills and AI tools to create the fake pass. The couple is now facing multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their elaborate scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)