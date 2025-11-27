Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for Global Unity on Historic Turkey Visit

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, embarks on his first international trip, warning of a 'piecemeal' global conflict. He visits Turkey to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed and underscores the importance of peace and harmony. The visit precedes a planned trip to Lebanon.

Updated: 27-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:28 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Global Unity on Historic Turkey Visit
Pope Leo

Pope Leo has raised global attention with his inaugural overseas visit, choosing Turkey to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed. During his speeches, he highlighted the current 'piecemeal' global conflict, warning that ambitions undermining justice and peace are destabilizing the world.

In a significant meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Leo emphasized the importance of unity among people of different backgrounds and stressed that humanity's future is at stake if the current tensions persist. Erdogan praised Leo's stance on the Palestinian issue, aligning with shared hopes for regional stability.

Pope Leo's diplomatic mission draws a global spotlight, as he aims to foster peace and encourage solidarity. Next, his journey continues to Lebanon, a country grappling with the repercussions of regional turmoil. The visit is set against a backdrop of escalating conflict concerns, aiming to amplify calls for global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

