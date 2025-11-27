Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Tragic Suicide of Maharashtra Minister's Assistant's Wife

A Mumbai court extended the police custody of Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, until December 2. Garje is accused of abetting his wife Dr. Gauri Palve's suicide. Investigators need to examine injury marks on Garje and details of his phone communications. The defense seeks the truth.

Updated: 27-11-2025 19:36 IST
  • India

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, until December 2. The extension comes after the police presented a need to further investigate Garje's involvement in the alleged suicide of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve.

Dr. Palve, a 28-year-old dentist, was found hanged in her Mumbai apartment last Saturday. A complaint lodged by Palve's father led investigators to examine accusations of harassment and an alleged extra-marital affair involving Garje. The court acknowledged both parties, granting an extension for continued investigation.

The defense, represented by advocate Mangesh Deshmukh, did not oppose the custody extension, insisting on a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Palve's family continues to pursue justice, alleging physical and emotional abuse by Garje and seeking accountability for their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

