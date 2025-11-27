Mystery Deepens in Tragic Suicide of Maharashtra Minister's Assistant's Wife

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, until December 2. The extension comes after the police presented a need to further investigate Garje's involvement in the alleged suicide of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve.

Dr. Palve, a 28-year-old dentist, was found hanged in her Mumbai apartment last Saturday. A complaint lodged by Palve's father led investigators to examine accusations of harassment and an alleged extra-marital affair involving Garje. The court acknowledged both parties, granting an extension for continued investigation.

The defense, represented by advocate Mangesh Deshmukh, did not oppose the custody extension, insisting on a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Palve's family continues to pursue justice, alleging physical and emotional abuse by Garje and seeking accountability for their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)