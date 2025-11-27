Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case
Three individuals were arrested in connection with a murder case where the decomposed body of a man, Tipanna from Karnataka, was found on Nashik-Mumbai highway. The suspects, involved over an alleged immoral relationship, are charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have apprehended three individuals involved in a gruesome murder case. The partially burnt body of a man was discovered along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district earlier this week.
According to officials, the victim, identified as Tipanna from Karnataka, was found in a decomposed state in Cherpoli village on the Shahapur stretch of the highway. The discovery was made on Tuesday, launching an intensive investigation.
Fayyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh, Sikandar Badshah Mujawar, and Ghulam Akbar Iftikhar Maulvi have been taken into custody. The police suspect that the murder was fueled by an immoral relationship and have charged the accused with murder and evidence destruction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
School Clerk Arrested for Molestation; Teachers Under Investigation
Tragedy on Kanpur Highway: Fatal Bus Mishap Highlights Safety Concerns
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation
MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors