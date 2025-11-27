Left Menu

Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case

Three individuals were arrested in connection with a murder case where the decomposed body of a man, Tipanna from Karnataka, was found on Nashik-Mumbai highway. The suspects, involved over an alleged immoral relationship, are charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:30 IST
Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have apprehended three individuals involved in a gruesome murder case. The partially burnt body of a man was discovered along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district earlier this week.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Tipanna from Karnataka, was found in a decomposed state in Cherpoli village on the Shahapur stretch of the highway. The discovery was made on Tuesday, launching an intensive investigation.

Fayyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh, Sikandar Badshah Mujawar, and Ghulam Akbar Iftikhar Maulvi have been taken into custody. The police suspect that the murder was fueled by an immoral relationship and have charged the accused with murder and evidence destruction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

 India
2
Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

 Global
3
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025