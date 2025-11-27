Arrests Made in Highway Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have apprehended three individuals involved in a gruesome murder case. The partially burnt body of a man was discovered along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district earlier this week.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Tipanna from Karnataka, was found in a decomposed state in Cherpoli village on the Shahapur stretch of the highway. The discovery was made on Tuesday, launching an intensive investigation.

Fayyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh, Sikandar Badshah Mujawar, and Ghulam Akbar Iftikhar Maulvi have been taken into custody. The police suspect that the murder was fueled by an immoral relationship and have charged the accused with murder and evidence destruction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)