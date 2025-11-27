Left Menu

Inferno at Wang Fuk Court: The Flames of Negligence

A tragic fire ravaged the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong, leading to the arrest of construction company executives for manslaughter. The blaze claimed 75 lives and left 300 people missing. The incident highlights the precarious state of Hong Kong's affordable housing amidst stringent property markets.

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday apprehended senior executives of Prestige Construction on charges of manslaughter after a fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, marking the city's deadliest blaze in 77 years. At least 75 deaths have been confirmed, with another 300 individuals still unaccounted for.

Firefighters spent over a day combating overwhelming heat and dense smoke as they attempted to reach residents trapped within the upper levels of the complex, which was undergoing renovations at the time. The rescue operations were further hampered by unsafe building materials allegedly used during maintenance work.

In response to the tragedy, Hong Kong's government announced a substantial relief fund to aid affected residents. The incident has drawn stark parallels to London's Grenfell Tower fire of 2017, renewing scrutiny over construction and safety standards in one of the world's most densely populated cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

