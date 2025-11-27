Left Menu

Honoring India's Constitutional Spirit: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Action

Farooq Abdullah emphasizes the importance of upholding India's constitutional ideals, highlighting the Constitution's role in safeguarding the voices of diverse regions, religions, and communities. He calls for a renewed commitment to its inclusivity, justice, and federal structure amidst contemporary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the importance of India's constitutional foundations during a recent address, marking the 76th Constitution Day.

Abdullah praised the Constitution as a living document, adaptable to change and reflective of the diverse aspirations of over a billion citizens, urging renewed commitment to its principles.

He highlighted its role in ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, calling on citizens and political stakeholders to cherish and uphold its federal structure amid contemporary national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

