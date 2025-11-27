Honoring India's Constitutional Spirit: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Action

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the importance of India's constitutional foundations during a recent address, marking the 76th Constitution Day.

Abdullah praised the Constitution as a living document, adaptable to change and reflective of the diverse aspirations of over a billion citizens, urging renewed commitment to its principles.

He highlighted its role in ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, calling on citizens and political stakeholders to cherish and uphold its federal structure amid contemporary national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)