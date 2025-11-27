Congress Criticizes BJP Over SMVDIME Admissions Controversy

The Congress has launched an offensive against BJP president J P Nadda, alleging his failure to safeguard the rights and religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The criticism stems from the admission process at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), which Congress claims mishandled by admitting 42 students from a specific community.

Raman Bhalla, working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that the BJP owes the public an apology rather than attempting to divert attention by stirring communal tension. He emphasized that the BJP, overseeing the institute's management, should have anticipated the issues when granting recognition to SMVDIME.

The Congress demands that immediate corrective actions be taken to maintain communal harmony while respecting the Hindu community's rights. Alongside their criticisms, Congress announced an online talent hunt under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, aimed at bringing fresh talent into its media departments.