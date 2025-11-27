Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Historic Presidential Address

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, expressed admiration for President Droupadi Murmu, who became the first President to address the Odisha Assembly. Patnaik highlighted Murmu’s inspirational role, referencing her journey from Odisha's legislature to the presidency. CM Mohan Charan Majhi praised her achievements and advocated for inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:49 IST
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, recently praised President Droupadi Murmu for her inspirational leadership as she made history by becoming the first President to address the Odisha Assembly. Patnaik recognized her crucial role in preserving India's constitutional values, emphasizing the significance of her achievements.

President Murmu, who once served as a minister under Patnaik, received accolades for her journey from Odisha's legislative chambers to the presidency. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his address, highlighted her struggles and triumphs as a source of motivation for many, marking this day as historic in Odisha's democratic tradition.

Majhi underscored the state's commitment to inclusive governance, crediting the President's guidance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development mantra. He predicted that Murmu's speech would steer Odisha towards its goal of prosperity by 2036 and a developed nation by 2047.

