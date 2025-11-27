Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Man Ends Life After Wife's Death in Bandra

A man in Bandra allegedly killed his wife amid a quarrel and later committed suicide by electrocution. Local police reported the incident involved Nawab Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver, who slit his wife's throat before ending his own life. Both were declared dead upon hospital arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:50 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bandra (East) as a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life after killing his wife, according to police sources.

The Nirmal Nagar police identified the man as Nawab Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver. It's alleged that a domestic dispute led Sheikh to slit his wife's throat, eventually resulting in his own suicide by electrocution.

Emergency services rushed the couple to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead before treatment. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the case.

