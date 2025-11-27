Tragic Incident: Man Ends Life After Wife's Death in Bandra

A tragic incident unfolded in Bandra (East) as a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life after killing his wife, according to police sources.

The Nirmal Nagar police identified the man as Nawab Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver. It's alleged that a domestic dispute led Sheikh to slit his wife's throat, eventually resulting in his own suicide by electrocution.

Emergency services rushed the couple to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead before treatment. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the case.