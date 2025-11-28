Controversy Arises Over Vetting Failures of Afghan Shooter

The Trump administration has attributed the admission of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan immigrant suspected of the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington D.C., to vetting failures attributed to the Biden era.

Lakanwal entered the United States in September 2021 via the Operation Allies Welcome program, established post the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Despite his asylum granted this year, the program has faced criticism over its vetting efficiency, aligning with Trump's narrative on tightening immigration policies.

While Trump has called on reviewing all Afghan nationals' cases from the Biden administration period, DHS plans an expanded review. The shooting reignites criticism of the chaotic Afghan exit and concerns over potential security threats posed by unvetted immigrants.