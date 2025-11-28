Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

In a tragic turn of events, Hong Kong police have apprehended leaders of a construction company amid a devastating fire that claimed the lives of at least 83 people, marking it as the city's deadliest blaze in nearly eight decades. The inferno, which erupted in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, Tai Po, has left scores unaccounted for, while rescue attempts continue.

The ongoing renovations of the estate, encased in bamboo scaffolding, are under intense scrutiny, with the arrested parties facing manslaughter allegations stemming from the use of unsafe materials. Deputy Director of Fire Services, Derek Armstrong Chan, reported partial containment of the raging blaze, with residents enduring harrowing conditions.

Authorities are under pressure as Hong Kong's financial hub grapples with its acute housing crisis exacerbated by the tragedy. With a massive community and governmental effort underway, including a substantial monetary fund and private sector donations, the city mourns while seeking accountability and safety reforms.