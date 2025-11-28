Gangster Foiled: Haryana Police Thwarts Major Attack

In a significant breakthrough, Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a notorious gangster, thwarting a major attack planned in Karnal and neighboring districts. According to officials, Amar Singh, known as Muchh, is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang.

The arrest occurred on November 25, following intelligence work by Inspector Deependra Singh and his team from STF Karnal. Singh, facing several criminal charges, was captured along the Karnal-Indri road with a foreign-made automatic pistol and ammunition.

An investigation revealed Singh had brought explosives to Karnal under the instruction of his gang, with plans for a substantial criminal act. The STF swiftly recovered two hand grenades and an IED near Jhinjhari village, preventing potential mass casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)