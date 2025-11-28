Left Menu

Gangster Foiled: Haryana Police Thwarts Major Attack

Haryana Police's Special Task Force arrested a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang, thwarting a major attack in Karnal. Acting on intelligence, they caught Amar Singh and seized an automatic pistol along with explosives he had hidden. The quick action prevented a significant violent act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:57 IST
Gangster Foiled: Haryana Police Thwarts Major Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a notorious gangster, thwarting a major attack planned in Karnal and neighboring districts. According to officials, Amar Singh, known as Muchh, is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang.

The arrest occurred on November 25, following intelligence work by Inspector Deependra Singh and his team from STF Karnal. Singh, facing several criminal charges, was captured along the Karnal-Indri road with a foreign-made automatic pistol and ammunition.

An investigation revealed Singh had brought explosives to Karnal under the instruction of his gang, with plans for a substantial criminal act. The STF swiftly recovered two hand grenades and an IED near Jhinjhari village, preventing potential mass casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal

Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal

 India
3
Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment in Shocking Love Affair Murder Case

Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment in Shocking L...

 India
4
Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025