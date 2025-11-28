Left Menu

MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Faces Charges Amid Allegations of Assault and Coercion

A case was filed against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to abort a pregnancy. The case, based on her statement, involves serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mamkoottathil, who is reportedly in hiding, faces suspension from Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:42 IST
MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Faces Charges Amid Allegations of Assault and Coercion
Case
  • Country:
  • India

MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil finds himself embroiled in serious accusations as a case was registered against him following claims from a woman alleging sexual assault and coerced abortion. Police filed the case at Valiyamala station after the woman's late-night statement on Thursday.

The complainant, who had earlier reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recounted her ordeal to female officers in Thiruvananthapuram. Following thorough documentation, the police decided to proceed with the case, charging Mamkoottathil under several sections, including sexual assault and illegal trespassing.

The situation escalates as Mamkoottathil reportedly goes into hiding, with police efforts underway to locate him. The Congress party suspended him, amplifying the turmoil surrounding the Palakkad MLA who now faces a comprehensive investigation directed by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025