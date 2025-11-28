MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Faces Charges Amid Allegations of Assault and Coercion

MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil finds himself embroiled in serious accusations as a case was registered against him following claims from a woman alleging sexual assault and coerced abortion. Police filed the case at Valiyamala station after the woman's late-night statement on Thursday.

The complainant, who had earlier reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, recounted her ordeal to female officers in Thiruvananthapuram. Following thorough documentation, the police decided to proceed with the case, charging Mamkoottathil under several sections, including sexual assault and illegal trespassing.

The situation escalates as Mamkoottathil reportedly goes into hiding, with police efforts underway to locate him. The Congress party suspended him, amplifying the turmoil surrounding the Palakkad MLA who now faces a comprehensive investigation directed by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.