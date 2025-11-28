Controversial Case: MLA Accused of Assault
A case has been registered against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil following allegations of sexual assault and forced abortion. The police are actively pursuing the investigation, with charges including criminal intimidation and harassment. Mamkoottathil has reportedly gone into hiding amid efforts to locate him.
In a significant legal development, a case has been filed against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil on allegations of sexual assault and coercion into an abortion, according to police reports.
The charges, lodged at Valiyamala Police Station, are based on a detailed statement by the complainant, who brought her grievances to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
While police are intensifying efforts to locate the MLA, more individuals have come forward with allegations, leading to Mamkoottathil's suspension from the Congress party.
