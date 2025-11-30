Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Weapons Dropping from Pakistan Surge Post Operation Sindoor

Post Operation Sindoor, the trend of weapon-dropping from Pakistan across its border with India has surged. The BSF has recovered numerous arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The situation remains tense as India continues to confront cross-border activities and safeguard its frontiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:03 IST
Rising Concerns: Weapons Dropping from Pakistan Surge Post Operation Sindoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, weapon-dropping from Pakistan has seen a significant rise following Operation Sindoor, according to Atul Fulzele, the Inspector General of Punjab Frontier BSF. Speaking on the 61st Raising Day of the Border Security Force in Amritsar, Fulzele detailed the influx of arms and ammunition via drones.

The BSF, active along Punjab's 553 km border with Pakistan, has recovered over 200 weapons, mostly pistols, accompanied by AK-47 rifles, magazines, live rounds, explosives, and hand grenades. Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian forces, targeted terror hubs in Pakistan, responding to the April Pahalgam terror attack.

The Punjab Frontier BSF has also faced challenges from drone incursions, seizing 272 drones alongside significant quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and opium. The force's vigilance resulted in the apprehension of both Indian and foreign nationals involved in these activities, ensuring border safety and contributing to domestic security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025