Rising Concerns: Weapons Dropping from Pakistan Surge Post Operation Sindoor

In a concerning development, weapon-dropping from Pakistan has seen a significant rise following Operation Sindoor, according to Atul Fulzele, the Inspector General of Punjab Frontier BSF. Speaking on the 61st Raising Day of the Border Security Force in Amritsar, Fulzele detailed the influx of arms and ammunition via drones.

The BSF, active along Punjab's 553 km border with Pakistan, has recovered over 200 weapons, mostly pistols, accompanied by AK-47 rifles, magazines, live rounds, explosives, and hand grenades. Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian forces, targeted terror hubs in Pakistan, responding to the April Pahalgam terror attack.

The Punjab Frontier BSF has also faced challenges from drone incursions, seizing 272 drones alongside significant quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and opium. The force's vigilance resulted in the apprehension of both Indian and foreign nationals involved in these activities, ensuring border safety and contributing to domestic security operations.

