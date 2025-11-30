Left Menu

Assam's ST Status Demand: Tension Between Inclusion and Integrity

The report on granting ST status to six Assam communities causes a stir, with the ruling BJP describing it as progressive while the opposition sees it as divisive. As multiple indigenous groups protest the potential impact on their quotas, tensions rise around the state's scheduled tribes list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:32 IST
The recent report recommending ST status for six communities in Assam has incited a divided response. While the government views it as a positive step forward, the opposition criticizes it for creating divisions. With protests escalating, the situation reveals deep-rooted tensions over tribal recognition in the state.

With the government's assurance of satisfaction across all groups, some opposition voices, including Congress, accuse Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of fomenting conflict. Their primary concern is the protection of current scheduled tribes' rights amid new inclusions.

Continued protests from various tribal communities underscore the significance of tribal status in Assam. The BJP maintains the report's importance, emphasizing a long-standing resolution while urging peaceful advocacy methods. The ongoing debate highlights the complexities surrounding tribal classification and community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

