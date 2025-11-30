Unveiling the Future: Modi's Vision 2047 for Policing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a 'Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047' at the 60th All India Conference of DGPs/IGPs. Key themes included enhancing professionalism and public perception, leveraging technology, boosting urban policing, and tackling drug abuse with a 'whole-of-government' approach for a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious 'Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047' during the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police. The primary aim is to align policing for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Addressing the police leadership, Modi emphasized the need to enhance professionalism and sensitivity to transform public perception of the police. The theme of the conference, 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', reflects the nation's developmental aspirations. Key discussions included leveraging technology, reforming outdated laws, and countering terrorism and radicalization.
The conference, attended by top officials, highlighted the importance of urban policing and combating drug abuse with a unified government approach. Modi urged the use of artificial intelligence for enhanced intelligence and encouraged academic institutions to study forensic use in investigations, underlining the comprehensive strategy for future security needs.
