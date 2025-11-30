IAF's Heroic Evacuation Amidst Cyclone Ditwah

The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a dramatic rescue mission, evacuating over 200 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah. The evacuees were transported to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday evening, marking a significant humanitarian effort under the operation named Sagar Bandhu.

A statement from the Defence Ministry detailed that IAF's IL-76 and C-130J heavy lift aircraft were pivotal in the evacuation. These aircraft also delivered essential supplies and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, underscoring the comprehensive aid strategy employed by the IAF.

In a bid to extend critical aid, IAF helicopters airlifted 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel from isolated camps affected by landslides. The operation involved a hybrid rescue approach, with Garud Commandos guiding stranded civilians to designated pickup points. This ongoing mission has seen Indian helicopters execute over 12 sorties to rescue not only Indians but also foreign nationals and Sri Lankan survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)