Court Strikes Down Non-Bailable Offence Against Kanchanpreet Kaur

In a dramatic legal decision, Kanchanpreet Kaur, daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, was released after a Tarn Taran court struck down the non-bailable offence lodged against her. This came after a late-night hearing on Saturday stretching into the early hours of Sunday.

Kanchanpreet, implicated in a contentious case linked to alleged intimidation during a bypoll, was freed following a legal challenge led by her counsel, Arshdeep Singh Kler. The SAD lawyer argued her arrest for involvement in what police describe as a criminal syndicate was unconstitutional, sparking a political storm of accusations against the ruling party.

Despite police claims of having substantial evidence for an appeal and Kanchanpreet's link to criminal activities of her husband Amritpal Singh Bath, the court raised significant inquiries into the constitutional legality of the arrest, intensifying the charged political atmosphere after her mother's recent bypoll defeat to AAP.

