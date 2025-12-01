Nigerian National Arrested in North Goa Drug Bust

Nigerian national Joseph Osuagwu Kelechi was arrested during a drug raid in North Goa, police confirmed. The operation led to the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 1.05 lakh.

Authorities conducted the raid at Pethechawada, Corgao, based on a complaint, where they discovered ecstasy and charas in Kelechi's scooter.

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with the Nigerian consulate duly informed about the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)