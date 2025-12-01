Nigerian National Arrested in North Goa Drug Bust
A Nigerian national, Joseph Osuagwu Kelechi, was arrested in North Goa after police seized drugs worth Rs 1.05 lakh from his scooter. Kelechi faced charges under the NDPS Act following a raid in Pethechawada, Corgao. The Nigerian consulate was notified of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Nigerian national Joseph Osuagwu Kelechi was arrested during a drug raid in North Goa, police confirmed. The operation led to the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 1.05 lakh.
Authorities conducted the raid at Pethechawada, Corgao, based on a complaint, where they discovered ecstasy and charas in Kelechi's scooter.
The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with the Nigerian consulate duly informed about the development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Shootout in Kaushambi: Cow Slaughter Suspects Arrested
Tragic End in Delhi: Husband Arrested for Boutique Owner's Death
Cross-State Manhunt Leads to Arrest in High-Profile Amritsar Murder Case
Major Drug Bust: Trio Arrested in Vibhuti Khand
Activist Rahul Easwar's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Cyber Defamation Case