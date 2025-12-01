NIA Cracks Down on White-Collar Terror Module in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of raids in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts on Monday, targeting a 'white-collar' terror module believed to be responsible for a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, according to official sources.

NIA teams uncovered evidence at the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, who is alleged to have masterminded the radicalization and recruitment efforts of the dismantled module. Wagay had been apprehended by police in October and later taken into NIA custody after they took over the investigation into the deadly car explosion.

Additional raids occurred in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora in Pulwama, and involved individuals connected to the Delhi incident. Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather's premises were also searched following his arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur earlier in November. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.